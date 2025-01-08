WWE NXT New Year's Evil Live Coverage 1/7 - NXT Title Triple Threat, Roxanne Perez Defends NXT Women's Title & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" New Year's Evil on January 7, 2025, coming to you live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California!

Trick Williams will be defending the NXT Championship against Oba Femi and Eddy Thorpe in a Triple Threat Match. Thorpe was originally slated to compete in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at "NXT" Deadline on December 7, but was attacked by Femi prior to the match who then took his spot in the match and defeated Wes Lee, Je'Von Evans, Nathan Frazer, and Ethan Page to secure a shot at Williams' title. Thorpe made it clear that he would seek revenge on Femi and earned himself a one-on-one match with Williams for his title on the December 17 episode of "NXT" which ultimately ended with both men pinning one another.

Roxanne Perez will be putting the NXT Women's Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Wren Sinclair at a "NXT" Live Event on December 14 as she defends against Giulia. Not only was Giulia previously unable to dethrone Perez as titleholder on the October 1 episode of "NXT", but she emerged victorious over Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, Sol Ruca, and Wren Sinclair in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline to secure her spot in tonight's match.

Speaking of Vaquer, she will be competing in a match of her own tonight as she squares off against Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, and Cora Jade in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match for the Women's North American Championship. Elsewhere in the women's division, Tatum Paxley will be joining forces with her new allies Shotzi and Gigi Dolin to go head-to-head with Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx, and Women's North American Champion Fallon Henley in a Six Woman Tag Team Match.

Charlie Dempsey will be challenging Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup in a Sudden Death Round Match, whereby the man who scores the first pinfall or tap out will be declared as the winner unlike a typical Heritage Cup match. King dethroned Dempsey as NXT Heritage Cup champion on the December 24 episode of the show, but his win ultimately came as the result of a disqualification due to interference at the hands of William Regal.

Additionally, The Rock is set to make an appearance on tonight's show after making his return during last night's edition of "WWE Raw".