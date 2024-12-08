Giulia Outlasts The Competition In Iron Survivor Challenge At WWE NXT Deadline

Giulia will have another chance at WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

The former STARDOM star won the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge on Saturday, defeating Sol Ruca, Wren Sinclair, Zariah, and Stephanie Vacquer at WWE NXT Deadline in Minneapolis, MN. Sinclair snuck a pinfall on Ruca in the last 2 minutes of the 25-minute match, putting all the competitors at 1 point apiece, and creating a mad dash for the winning fall before the time limit ran out. Giulia was the only one able to secure said fall by striking Zariah with a stiff knee strike. Giulia's current frienemy, Stephanie Vacquer, did her best to get a roll-up pin on Giulia before the time expired but was unable to snag her in time.

Giulia last faced Perez on October 1 on "WWE NXT's" debut show on The CW in Chicago, IL, losing her shot at the women's title thanks to interference from the returning Cora Jade.