WWE NXT Live Coverage 10/1 - Two Title Matches, Wes Lee Vs. Zach Wentz In A Chicago Street Fight & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on October 1, 2024, coming to you live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois!

CM Punk will serve as the special guest referee in his hometown when Ethan Page puts his NXT Championship on the line for the first time since retaining it against Joe Hendry at "NXT" No Mercy on September 1 as he defends against Trick Williams. Williams has been looking to win back the NXT Championship since losing it to Page in a Fatal Four-Way Match at "NXT" Heatwave back in July.

Another title will also be on the line tonight, as Roxanne Perez defends the NXT Women's Championship against Giulia in the latter's second ever televised match on WWE programming. Perez has had no shortage of challengers for her title as of late, with Giulia making it known she was coming for it since her arrival in "NXT" a handful of weeks ago and Stephanie Vaquer warning the winner of the match of her intentions to be the next in line for a title shot.

Best friends turned bitter rivals Wes Lee and Zach Wentz look to settle their issues once and for all tonight as they go head-to-head in a Chicago Street Fight. The two came face-to-face last week when they spoke over satellite interview, which ultimately ended with Wentz finding Lee in person and blindsiding him with an attack.

Although they've had their differences with one another over the past few weeks, Jaida Parker and Lola Vice will have to put them aside tonight as they join forces to square off with Fatal Influence. Despite Vice and Parker's reluctance to team with one another, "NXT" General Manager Ava made tonight's match official last week due to the separate issues the two women have both had with Fatal Influence.

Additionally, The Miz will be hosting North American Champion Oba Femi and Tony D'Angelo of The Family on "Miz TV" a week before the former defends his title against the latter.