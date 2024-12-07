WWE NXT Deadline Live Coverage 12/7 - Two Iron Survivor Challenges, Trick Williams Takes On Ridge Holland For NXT Championship

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" Deadline on December 7, 2024, coming to you live from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota at a special start time of 7 PM ET!

Following his successful defense against Ethan Page in a Devil's Playground Match at "NXT" Halloween Havoc on October 27, Trick Williams will be putting the NXT Championship on the line as he defends against Ridge Holland. Despite the numerous times that the pair have found themselves in verbal exchanges over the course of the past few weeks, this will mark the first time that Williams and Holland have met each other in singles competition on "NXT" programming having previously faced each other in a tag team match on the November 6 episode of "NXT".

The Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenges will be making their returns tonight, as Je'Von Evans, Ethan Page, Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer, and a mystery opponent collide with one another while Zaria, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Sol Ruca, and Wren Sinclair square off with each other in their respective matches. Although Eddy Thorpe was initially slated as the final competitor in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge, "NXT" General Manager Ava announced earlier today on her X account that he would no longer be able to participate after he was blindsided by an attack at the hands of an unknown assailant this past Tuesday on "NXT" in the closing moments of the show.

Not only have the nine competitors across the two matches all secured their spots in a series of qualifiers over the course of the last several weeks, but whoever scores the most pinfalls or tap outs via submissions, or earns a point due to a disqualification in each of the matches within a twenty five minute time period will earn a shot at the NXT and NXT Women's Championships. If a competitor gets pinned, taps out to a submission, or is disqualified, then they will be locked inside a box for a minute and a half and will be able to re-enter once that time is up.

The Men's Iron Survivor Challenge won't be the only match the Frazer is set to compete in tonight, as he and Axiom are set to defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against No Quarter Catch Crew's Myles Borne and Tavion Heights for the first time on "NXT" programming since they retained against Je'Von Evans and Cedric Alexander on October 29. Not only did Borne and Heights emerge victorious in a Number One Contenders Battle Royal this past Tuesday, but cracks in the relationship between Axiom and Frazer have grown immensely over the course of the past few weeks.

Archrivals Jaida Parker and Lola Vice look to settle their differences once and for all tonight as they collide in a NXT" Underground match. The issues between the two women have remained no secret over the course of the last several weeks, with them having come face-to-face in a series of increasingly heated physical brawls and verbal altercations. While this will be Parker's first time competing in a "NXT" Underground match, Vice remains undefeated in the match type having emerged victorious over Natalya and Shayna Baszler at Night Two of the "NXT" Spring Breakin' special and Battleground Premium Live Event respectively in April and June of this year.