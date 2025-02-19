WWE NXT Live Coverage 2/18 - Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match, Shawn Spears Takes On Stacks & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on February 18, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Jaida Parker will be colliding with Kelani Jordan and Karmen Petrovic in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders match to determine who will be the next challenger for the Women's North American Championship. The three women watched on from the crowd this past Saturday at "NXT" Vengeance Day as Stephanie Vaquer dethroned Fallon Henley as Women's North American Champion in the opening match of the Premium Live Event to become the new titleholder.

Tony D'Angelo managed to retain his North American Championship against Ridge Holland in a Steel Cage Match during the main event of last week's show thanks to some help from Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Izzi Dame. However, after the match, Dame turned her back on The Family when she attacked Adriana Rizzo, Luca Crusifino, D'Angelo, and Stacks along with Shawn Spears, Brooks Jensen, and Niko Vance to reveal herself as their new ally. Tonight, Stacks looks to seek some retribution for himself and the rest of The Family as he goes one-on-one with Spears.

Zaria and Sol Ruca will be joining forces with each another once again as they square off with Meta-Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Zaria and Ruca currently hold a win against Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin on the February 4 edition of "NXT", while Legend and Jackson last teamed up on the January 28 episode of the show when they unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair and Naomi for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Additionally, following his surprise "NXT" debut, Ricky Starks will become an official member of the brand tonight as he puts pen-to-paper with a WWE contract. Starks unexpectedly appeared in the crowd during last week's edition of "NXT", introducing himself to fans and making it clear that he was here to stay.