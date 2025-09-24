Andrade's First Booking Following WWE Departure Revealed

Former WWE NXT Champion Andrade was released from WWE earlier this month, reportedly for disciplinary reasons, ending a year-and-a-half return to the company. Management was said to be frustrated with his attitude, the fans' lukewarm reception, and his slow progress in learning English. The former AEW has taken the release in stride and is already booked for his first appearance.

House of Glory announced that Andrade will be appearing at the company's November 15 event, Superclash, at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Bretwood, NY. There is no word on Andrade's opponent at the event. The promotion is already home to former WWE NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell, who is currently the company's Women's Champion. The company also works with TNA talents like The Hardy Boys, who will be appearing in October.

WWE management was said to have "buyer's remorse" over Andrade, who returned to the company after his departure from AEW. The company had hoped to capitalize on him like former AEW talents like Cody Rhodes or CM Punk, but fan reactions were not nearly at that level, outside of the reaction to his return in the 2024 Royal Rumble. WWE had hoped to include Andrade in the company's vision of AAA, but Andrade refused out of loyalty to his former home of CMLL, AAA's chief competitor. Andrade's last match in WWE was at SummerSlam, where he teamed with Fenix in a losing effort against five other tag teams in a ladder match for the WWE Tag Team Championship.