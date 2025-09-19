Backstage Report On How WWE Officials View Andrade

Former WWE United States Champion Andrade was released, to the surprise of WWE fans, last week, and more information about his departure has been reported in the days following. It was revealed that the decision wasn't mutual, with WWE choosing to part ways with the star, and it was further reported by Dave Meltzer that the release was disciplinary in nature, with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated reporting Andrade had at least one wellness policy violation in his most recent run with the company.

Meltzer provided further updates in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and said that the release stemmed from disciplinary issues that led to him being escorted out of a "WWE SmackDown" taping in August where he was then sent home.

He reported in his latest update that there was reportedly "buyer's remorse" when it came to Andrade's return to the company, as WWE thought bringing him back from AEW would be huge, as Cody Rhodes' and CM Punk's returns were so well-received. Meltzer noted that outside of a return pop at the Royal Rumble, fans weren't reacting to him at anywhere near the same level to Rhodes or Punk. Sources also told Meltzer there was some frustration that Andrade's English did not get better.

Meltzer cited Sports Illustrated's report and said that if Andrade had failed a drug test, it would be his second in the company, as he failed one in 2020. It would have led to a 60-day suspension. He wrote that before the alleged test failure, Andrade and Rey Fenix were set to challenge for the WWE Tag Team Championships at Clash in Paris. It was the Street Profits to challenge the Wyatt Sicks for the titles instead. His last match for WWE came at SummerSlam when he and Fenix competed in the multi-team ladder match for the tag team titles.