Andrade El Idolo Bids Farewell To AEW Amidst WWE Return Speculation

Andrade El Idolo has shared a farewell to AEW on social media. Reports emerged before Worlds End that he was expected to be finishing up with the promotion at the event, ahead of a touted return to WWE. El Idolo went out in keeping with wrestling tradition, tapping out to Miro, and now sharing a message of appreciation for his time with the company as it comes to an end.

"I want to thank you for this time that I belonged to the company @aew and above all to Tony Khan I also want to say goodbye to all the talent, security people, cameramen, referees and everyone who works in the company for being part of my time in AEW," Andrade wrote. He also thanked Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Tony Schiavone, Taz, Aubrey Edwards, Jerry Lynn, Powerhouse Hobbs, Hook, Eddie Kingston, Ricky Starks, Orange Cassidy, Thunder Rosa, Jack Perry, Austin and Colten Gunn, as well as Sonjay Dutt, though he mentioned he could name so many more. He reminisced on sharing the ring with the likes of Sting and Daniel Garcia, but he expressed disappointment that he never got to face Jon Moxley or "Hangman" Adam Page.

Andrade signed with AEW in 2021 following his WWE release, but his run fell short of many fans' expectations. He spent time absent from the promotion between September 2022 and June 2023, largely due to a torn pectoral suffered at All Out 2022. But his absence also came amidst reports of a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara, and it was suggested he was looking to get fired so he could rejoin WWE. In any case, his departure now seems to have come amicably, as El Idolo looks forward to his next steps.