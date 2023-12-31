Update On Andrade El Idolo's AEW Status, Possible WWE Return

Andrade El Idolo could bow out of AEW after tonight's Worlds End event. El Idolo has been prominently featured of late, competing in the Continental Classic tournament as a front-runner in the Blue League, and tonight he will face Miro in a marquee match on pay-per-view. But WrestlePurists has reported that he "is expected by many" in AEW "to wrap up" his time with the promotion tonight. Furthermore, the prevailing belief is he's headed back to WWE, and some have even suggested he could return "as early as the Day 1" edition of "Raw."

Fightful Select has also reported on the matter. Their report indicates that it was "learned this week that Andrade and AEW were set to no longer work together" after "numerous sources" had communicated that he had "made it clear this past Wednesday" at "Dynamite" that "he no longer wanted to be with the company and was planning" to leave. The situation was said to be "less than pleasant," and some had even suggested "a major disagreement had unfolded." On the WWE side of things, it was reportedly communicated that sources were expecting his deal to expire in the spring — despite AEW sources claiming he'd leave "imminently" –although those on both sides expected him to be back with WWE at some stage.

This follows earlier reports that those in WWE and some close to Andrade had indicated he was expected back with the company. He had been indicating since earlier this year that his contract was set to expire sooner rather than later, after previously being reported to have asked for his release from the promotion in 2022. A move back to WWE would make sense for El Idolo, returning to work under Paul "Triple H" Levesque, whom he thrived under in "WWE NXT," and rejoining his wife Charlotte Flair under the same employer.