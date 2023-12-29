Backstage Report On Potential Future Of AEW's Andrade El Idolo

Andrade El Idolo has been heavily featured in AEW recently as part of the Continental Classic, and is set to compete against Miro at Worlds End this weekend, but his future with the company remains up in the air. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some within WWE are expecting him to return to the promotion, and some close to him have agreed that he may well go back to his former employer. Of course, that is where his wife Charlotte Flair works, and his previous experience working under Triple H's creative saw him thrive in "WWE NXT."

However, the same people have also stated that he is still open to staying with AEW if Tony Khan is able to make a better offer than WWE. El Idolo has said that his contract is set to expire with AEW soon, but it is unclear when the exact date is. Idolo joined AEW back in 2021, aligning with Vickie Guerrero, having competed against the likes of Cody Rhodes and PAC until recently working with CJ Perry.

Elsewhere, Idolo would also like to work for NJPW, and did want to work FantasticaMania this coming February, but that is going to conflict with his schedule. However, he has been competing for CMLL as of late, and during a press conference for the company, Idolo made it clear that he has several options available to him moving forward, with a decision set to be made at some stage in 2024 about his future.