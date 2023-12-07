Backstage Update On Future Of AEW's Andrade El Idolo

In many ways, it feels as though Andrade El Idolo is just finding his footing in All Elite Wrestling after signing in 2021. However, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Andrade believes his AEW contract is expiring soon. Meltzer clarified that he is unsure whether time will be added to Andrade's contract based on injuries, but either way, the former WWE star reportedly hasn't yet decided what US promotion he will sign with next. At any rate, Andrade has been claiming his contract is expiring soon since April.

Along with the update on his contract, Meltzer stated that Andrade intends to return to CMLL soon. After getting his start there, Andrade left CMLL for WWE in 2015. When he returned to lucha libre after leaving WWE, Andrade chose to sign with AAA — CMLL's biggest rival. Meltzer speculated that Andrade wanted to return to CMLL during this run in case he decides to return to WWE, which would largely preclude him from wrestling in Mexico.

Since debuting with AEW, Andrade has been involved in onscreen rivalries with Pac, Darby Allin, Cody Rhodes (before his departure), and more. While he hasn't captured a title in the promotion yet, Andrade has been heavily featured on "AEW Collision" since that show premiered in June. Andrade's former Los Ingobernables partner Rush, who he is known to be close with, recently signed a contract extension with AEW, but the two haven't been featured together on TV as of yet.

While those could be signs that Andrade stays in AEW, there's no denying there are potential reasons for him to leave as well. It's no secret that Andrade's wife, Charlotte Flair, is a prominent performer in WWE, and with Paul "Triple H" Levesque in charge of booking the shows, Andrade could find a better position waiting for him compared to his last run on WWE's main roster.