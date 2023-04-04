Andrade El Idolo Says His AEW Contract Expires 'Very Soon'

Things were looking up for Andrade El Idolo last year. He joined forces with his Los Ingobernables partner RUSH, who arrived in All Elite Wrestling and they both competed in the Casino Ladder Match at the All Out 2022 pay-per-view. However, the match last September turned out to be the last for Andrade as he suffered a torn pectoral that has kept him sidelined ever since. The question of when he'll return to the ring isn't the only one we should ask now. Another is how much longer will Andrade be in AEW. In an interview with Lucha Libre Online during WrestleCon (h/t to Fightful for the translation and transcription), Andrade stated that his contract will be expiring in the near future.

"I still work for AEW," he said. "I want to clarify that because I am still with AEW. My contract will expire very soon, but I still belong to AEW. I tore my chest, so I am still in recovery. I had an operation in November, about four months off, but am close to being back and to feel at 100 percent."

After he signed with AEW in the summer of 2021, Andrade stated that he had agreed to a three-year deal. With a good chunk of that time spent injured, it's possible that the terms of his contract will be adjusted. Andrade may also want to make up for lost time and stay in AEW a little longer. Although, with his wife Charlotte Flair in WWE and expressing her desire for them to work together again, we won't know anything for sure until pen officially meets paper.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Lucha Libre Online with an h/t to Fightful for the translation and transcription.