Andrade El Idolo Reveals When In AEW Match With The Elite His Injury Happened

Andrade El Idolo has been out of action since All Out 2022, competing in the Casino Ladder match on the night; however, it appears El Idolo may have gone into the match with a major injury. It had been recently reported that El Idolo had undergone surgery since his backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara, and now, El Idolo has seemingly pointed out when his injury occurred.

"THIS IS THE MATCH WHERE MY INJURY HAPPENED," Andrade tweeted. "I LEAVE YOU PART OF THE MATCH. You can't imagine in what movement we can get injured, it happened to me in the 6-man Suplex almost starting the match but I wanted to finish as a professional." Along with this, he posted a video of the six-man Suplex that took place and a photo of his pec being bandaged up. This video was from El Idolo's match before the Casino Ladder match, as he, Rush, and Dragon Lee teamed up to battle The Elite in the first round of the AEW World Trios Title Tournament. El Idolo's team came up on the losing end that night, with El Idolo seemingly losing in more ways than one.

There has not been a return date set for El Idolo when it comes to his healing of this serious injury There has also been no word on if he is officially suspended from AEW following his actions with Guevara. Before his injury, El Idolo had been with AEW since 2021 and has picked up major wins over the likes of PAC, Cody Rhodes, and Darby Allin. El Idolo has also had two opportunities to win the TNT Championship, however, he came up short. El Idolo's most recent televised victory came on August 10 when he and Rush defeated the Lucha Brothers.