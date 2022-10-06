Reported Altercation Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara Before AEW Dynamite

The online war of words between Sammy Guevera and Andrade El Idolo came to a head Wednesday as the two wrestlers reportedly got into a backstage altercation before the live episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Washington, D.C.

According to Fightful Select, the AEW stars initially had a verbal altercation until Sammy shoved Andrade, and Andrade countered by throwing a punch. The report noted that it's unknown if Andrade's "punch actually connected."

Although reports from Fightful and TMZ suggested that both men were sent home following the altercation, Guevera did appear several times on "Dynamite" and even teamed up with Chris Jericho against Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia in the main event. Later, Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer pointed out the conflicting reports surrounding Guevera, noting that "it's very hard to believe Sammy would have worked the main event while Andrade was sent home."

While there's no confirmation that Andrade was sent home, he was removed from the tapings for "Rampage" which were held following the live "Dynamite" episode. As noted, the advertised Andrade vs. Preston "10" Vance Career vs. Mask match was scrapped by Tony Khan.

For what it's worth, Fightful's report stressed that the ongoing rift between Guevera and Andrade is "not part of a grander work."

Shortly after his altercation with Guevera, Andrade wrote "respect me and I'll respect you" on Twitter.

As noted earlier, an earlier report from Fightful Select highlighted the AEW locker room's frustrations with the ongoing Andrade-Guevera feud, with one unnamed top star saying that the rift paints "a poor picture of AEW's locker room." Another AEW star told Fightful that they saw the "situation as disrespectful to the work [Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho] put in" to help calm the tensions backstage following the infamous CM Punk vs. Elite backstage brawl last month.