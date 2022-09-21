Backstage News On Latest AEW Talent Meeting And Locker Room Vibe

AEW held yet another talent meeting Wednesday.

Fightful is reporting that it was held ahead of the "Grand Slam" special. The good news for those within AEW is that the meeting is said to have gone well. One AEW veteran told Fightful that the situation backstage has calmed down considerably over the last three weeks.

Another AEW talent called the situation "addition by subtraction." The talent didn't detail who they were referring to. At this time, there's no word on who spoke during the meeting. The overall feeling is that the latest meeting resonated with the talent and served as a way to fire them up ahead of a big show.

Many were wondering what the fallout would be from the backstage melee involving CM Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel. The incident occurred following Punk's post-All Out media scrum, where he aired out his grievances with the AEW Executive Vice Presidents. Those in attendance knew the situation was quite real and not part of an act.

It is believed that all who were involved in the backstage fracas were suspended. Some who were at the scene, but weren't physically involved in the fight, such as AEW Talent Relations team member Pat Buck, have had their suspensions lifted.

AEW has had other talent meetings since that incident. There was also a big talent meeting before the All Out fiasco, which reportedly had some mixed reactions internally. It was said that Omega was harsh when speaking to the talent. Another meeting prior to the "Dynamite" following All Out was led by Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Jon Moxley.