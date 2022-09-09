Backstage Details Regarding Pre-AEW Dynamite Talent Meeting Ran By Top Talent

The weekend is upon us and many people in AEW are sure to be thrilled after a very long week. It began with controversy following an eventful post AEW All Out press scrum, which then led to a wild post scrum backstage fight, stories that dominated the week until an acclaimed "AEW Dynamite" episode Wednesday night. Prior to the show, reports of a talent meeting had emerged to address the ongoing situation within the promotion. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided more details what occurred in said meeting.

"Moxley, Jericho and Bryan Danielson called a meeting in Buffalo on September 7 before the show started," Meltzer said. "One person stated that it was the best backstage meeting the wrestlers had ever had and that they realized there was brand damage done that they have to overcome. Moxley's promo of wanting to be handed the ball and become a legend and take that shot when we're now in the fourth quarter of the game, and behind did have its sense of reality to it. Even before the meeting, we were told that the talent arrived, knew they had a show to do and it was business as usual."

The Observer report also mentioned that it was again stressed to talent not to air grievances in public, although the general sentiment after the meeting adjourned was one of wanting to put what happened on Sunday night behind them and focus on producing quality shows moving forward. Additionally, most AEW talent ended Wednesday pleased with how strong "Dynamite" turned out and excited for where things go from here, although "others noted being depressed with how everything had gone down over the past week." AEW will end this unpredictable week with "AEW Rampage", airing tonight on TNT. The main event will see Claudio Castagnoli defend the ROH World Championship against Dax Harwood of FTR.