Big Update On Pat Buck's AEW Status Following Suspension

With time healing all wounds, or in this case most, the tide of dissension and animosity in AEW appears to be starting to recede.

Fightful Select is reporting that AEW Talent Relations team member Pat Buck is already back from suspension, after being described as "integral" in breaking up the violent brawl between Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, CM Punk, and Ace Steel. Buck, along with Brandon Cutler, Christopher Daniels, and Michael Nakazawa, were suspended over the incident along with Omega and the Bucks, with the lengths of the various suspensions — along with the AEW status of Punk and Steel — unknown. The report notes that Nakazawa is currently in Japan with suspended EVP Kenny Omega, as seen in a tweet from former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, but the trip had been planned long before the suspension. Daniels is set to make his debut for All Japan Pro Wrestling on September 18th.

The brawl broke out after former AEW World Champion CM Punk engaged in a post-All Out rant against his own company, chastising Omega and the Jacksons in the process. This led to a confrontation in the locker room which soon turned physical, leading to the suspensions. Punk, Omega, and the Jacksons have all vacated the titles they won at the event, with no word on when, or if, they will return to the company.

Buck had previously worked for WWE as a producer, but put in a request for his release after WrestleMania 38, citing an incompatible schedule. He joined AEW quickly thereafter. Buck not only worked for WWE but also helped bring wrestling to Alaska with New Jersey's WrestlePro promotion.