Backstage Reaction To Drama Between Andrade El Idolo And Sammy Guevara

The AEW locker room reacted to the evolving situation between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara.

According to a Fightful Select report Wednesday evening, several backstage personnel and talent within AEW are "frustrated with [the] Andrade/Sammy Guevara interaction" that took place on Twitter on Tuesday. Multiple sources pushed aside the claim that the whole incident is a work, "but also couldn't be certain" that this was the case.

Issues between the two men first arose after Andrade said in an interview that Guevara had told him that he hit too hard in the ring. Guevara responded after he seemingly called Andrade "a favor hire" and "a jobber" on Twitter before Andrade fired back by essentially calling Guevara a coward for saying nothing to his face or being upfront about whether or not the comments were about him. Guevara didn't take too kindly to this and said Andrade "would be jobless if it wasn't for [his] dad in law" and told him that he should go back to WWE.

After a summer that saw no shortage of drama and the notorious brawl that went down after All Out, it was previously noted that tensions within the AEW locker room had reportedly settled over previous weeks. However, Fightful wrote that an unnamed top star within the company "was frustrated by the way things played out" with Andrade and Guevara, as it "painted a poor picture of AEW's locker room." Another star said that they saw the "situation as disrespectful to the work [Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho] put in" to help calm the tensions backstage.