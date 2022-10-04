Sammy Guevara Blasts Andrade El Idolo And Tells Him To Go Back To WWE

Things continue to heat up on Twitter between AEW's Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo.

A back-and-forth on social media has erupted between the pair following El Idolo's recent interview with "Mas Lucha," where the former WWE United States Champion revealed that Guevara accused him "like a little girl" of hitting too hard during matches. Guevara seemingly responded to El Idolo on Twitter, without mentioning him directly, labelling him a "jobber" and "a favor hire." El Idolo hit back by tweeting "I said it to your FACE if you had a problem with me and you said NOTHING, I won't beat your ass because I'm a professional, don't be scared. When I say something I name names, and I'm not scared to get fired!"

Now, Guevara has replied to El Idolo using a number of expletives, as well as taking the exchange to a personal level.

"YOU didn't say s*** to me you liar but heres some truth you ungrateful prick. You would be jobless if it wasn't for your dad in law. Are you really mad at me or mad at yourself for failing to get over for a SECOND time. Just go back to WWE like we all know you want to do & f*** off."

Guevara's comments about El Idolo wanting to return to WWE come at a time when the Mexican star's former boss on "NXT," Paul "Triple H" Levesque, is now leading WWE's on-screen creative as Chief Content Officer. Under Levesque's regime, a number of his former "NXT" talent have returned to the company, including Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano, and Dakota Kai. Notably, AEW CEO Tony Khan has suggested that El Idolo may leave AEW after his high-stakes match on this week's "AEW Rampage," ultimately adding more fuel to the fire.