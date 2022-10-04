Andrade El Idolo Says AEW Star Accused Him 'Like A Little Girl' Of Hitting Too Hard

Sammy Guevara and real life hot water — name a more iconic duo. The AEW star is only a little more than a month removed from squashing a beef with Eddie Kingston, and now fans are learning of another real life situation he had with another fellow AEW star, Andrade El Idol.

In an interview with "Mas Lucha," El Idolo was giving his opinion of the recent post-All Out incident when he mentioned a previous issue he had with Guevara.

"I learned about the gossip initially via social media," he said. "Everyone usually stays in the same hotel on Wednesday for Dynamite until the Thursday after. I trained in the gym and then a guy reached out to me and asked if I had heard about the altercation, and I was like, 'What? When? What happened?' I learned that there was an issue between Kenny [Omega] and CM Punk. The two of them have always greeted me well, and I got nothing bad to say about them, and the same thing goes for The Young Bucks [Matt and Nick Jackson]. They are all good with me, but I did have one issue with a wrestler. I am going to say his name, it was Sammy Guevara.