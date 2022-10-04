Andrade El Idolo Says AEW Star Accused Him 'Like A Little Girl' Of Hitting Too Hard
Sammy Guevara and real life hot water — name a more iconic duo. The AEW star is only a little more than a month removed from squashing a beef with Eddie Kingston, and now fans are learning of another real life situation he had with another fellow AEW star, Andrade El Idol.
In an interview with "Mas Lucha," El Idolo was giving his opinion of the recent post-All Out incident when he mentioned a previous issue he had with Guevara.
"I learned about the gossip initially via social media," he said. "Everyone usually stays in the same hotel on Wednesday for Dynamite until the Thursday after. I trained in the gym and then a guy reached out to me and asked if I had heard about the altercation, and I was like, 'What? When? What happened?' I learned that there was an issue between Kenny [Omega] and CM Punk. The two of them have always greeted me well, and I got nothing bad to say about them, and the same thing goes for The Young Bucks [Matt and Nick Jackson]. They are all good with me, but I did have one issue with a wrestler. I am going to say his name, it was Sammy Guevara.
Sammy Guevara Has Heat With Yet Another AEW Star?
"I had an issue with him because he once came to the locker room and complained that we hit him too hard," El Idolo continued. "It's wrestling, solve it in the ring. If I hit hard, hit me hard, too. I learned that he came in and that he accused me like a little girl. After I learned about it, I spoke to him and asked if he had an issue with me, but he said he did not and that's all there was to it. It's funny because not even in WWE ... Sheamus likes to hit, and all my respect for him, because he loves to hit hard and loves the strikes. He is wild. Even The Miz likes to throw strikes. Not even John Cena complained about me, so if he did not complain, imagine this kid who is just starting."
Guevara and El Idolo were involved in a handful of matches against each other earlier this year, with El Idolo twice challenging Guevera for the TNT Championship, both in singles action and in a trios match involving Darby Allin, with whom El Idolo had a program at the time. Following the "Mas Lucha" interview, Guevara vageuly tweeted, "You are a jobber. A favor hire. Be grateful b***h." It's unknown if these comments were meant as a response to El Idolo.
