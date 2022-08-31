Backstage Update On Tensions Between Eddie Kingston And Sammy Guevara

It seems as if the saga between Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston has come to an end, at least for now.

Fightful Select is reporting that Guevara and Kingston buried the hatchet backstage. The pair decided to move on from their problems after having a conversation and shaking hands ahead of Wednesday night's "Dynamite". It is unknown exactly what was said.

Fightful also wrote that they were told by a source that Kingston fully assumed responsibility for his actions. Another source told them that both men are apparently open to working together in the future and even taking leveraging the news of their backstage rift.

Guevara and Kingston got into a physical altercation with one another backstage on August 10, during the "Quake By the Lake" tapings in Minneapolis, Minnesota after Guevara called Kingston a "fat piece of s***" during an unaired promo that had been recorded for "Rampage". Kingston was suspended for two weeks after Guevara complained to higher-ups. Kingston had reportedly become frustrated with Guevara's backstage attitude over the past few months. Guevara had been described as "difficult" to work with.

Kingston and Guevara were building toward a match at this Sunday's All Out pay-per-view after Kingston issued a challenge for the match at the beginning of August. That match is no longer part of AEW's plans for this weekend. Kingston is now set to face Tomohiro Ishii this Sunday at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on the All Out Zero Hour pre-show. Whether Guevara will be featured on AEW's programming this week remains to be seen.