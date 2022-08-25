Sammy Guevara Comments On AEW Backstage Incident With Eddie Kingston

Shortly after "AEW Dynamite" last night, news broke of an altercation between AEW stars Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara, which resulted in Kingston being briefly suspended. Kingston would break his silence earlier today, releasing a statement to several sites acknowledging the incident and admitting wrongdoing.

Later this afternoon, Guevara issued his own statement, giving his side of the story to Fightful, specifically commenting on his promo that Kingston believed went too far. Guevara said that while he had clearly established boundaries when it came to bringing up his personal life during the feud, Kingston hadn't done the same.

""Eddie did not mention to me, or the coaches, or [Tony Khan], or anyone in AEW what he didn't want said," Guevara claimed. "I cut a promo on Eddie insulting Eddie and the fans as a heel ... I see what people say online about Eddie and his appearance (which, anyone who legitimately shames Eddie for how he looks can go to hell, it's the same people who shame me for being too small)."

"But Eddie did not do the professional thing and communicate to me," Guevara continued. "If he did, I never would have said it, because the last thing I want to do is hurt someone for real. So after the promo I get to the back and Eddie is flipping out yelling 'YOU CANT CALL ME FAT' over and over as I'm trying to walk down the stairs in gorilla, making a big scene ... I know this isn't Eddie's first time being aggressive and getting out of control backstage. I know he had to do some kind of anger management after this whole thing."

Though not confirmed, Guevara and Kingston are still expected to go one on one at AEW All Out on September 4.