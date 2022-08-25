Eddie Kingston Comments On Suspension-Inducing Incident With Fellow AEW Star

The only thing more eventful than last night's "AEW Dynamite" were the stories that emerged after the show, highlighting more of the backstage unrest that has recently gripped the promotion. Perhaps the most notable report was that of a recent confrontation between Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston, which resulted in Kingston getting suspended briefly for reportedly throwing a punch at Guevara.

Shortly after the reports emerged, PWInsider reached out to Kingston for a comment on the situation.

"You know the truth," Kingston said. "I wouldn't lie. I was wrong for being unprofessional. That is the blind fact. He did what he did and the public can judge that but I know for a fact I was wrong."

As noted by PWInsider and other publications, the altercation took place at AEW's "Quake By the Lake" tapings in Minnesota, with Kingston reportedly taking issue with an in-ring promo Guevara cut on Kingston. According to PWI, the inciting remark had to do with Kingston's physical appearance. The altercation was said to be brief before both were separated. It has since been reported that Kingston's suspension has already ended, and PWInsider noted he is expected to be back in AEW next week.

Kingston and Guevara were expected to wrestle at AEW All Out on September 4, with Kingston challenging Guevara to the match weeks ago. Though the match has been called into question for the PPV, and has not been promoted since Kingston's suspension, PWInsider noted the match still appears to be scheduled for the event.