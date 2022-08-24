AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (8/24): AEW World Championship Unification Match, Garcia & Jericho Confrontation

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "Dynamite" for August 24, 2022!

Tonight's show is set to be historic in Cleveland, OH, with one of the most important main event matches in the history of AEW, with CM Punk set to make his first in-ring performance since returning from injury. He will be competing against Jon Moxley in that match where both of their respective AEW World Championships on the line as they collide in a major unification match to determine who the true champion is.

Stablemates Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia are set to meet face-to-face in the ring tonight, as the two men look to settle their issues from last week. Garcia ended up pushing the Jericho Appreciation Society leader after he tried to attack Bryan Danielson following the two-out-of-three falls match, which showcased some tension between them, and tonight the wrestling veteran wants to know which side the 'Dragon Slayer' is truly on.

Elsewhere fans can expect to hear from former FTW Champion Ricky Starks as he will respond to the comments made by his former partner Powerhouse Hobbs last week. From the women's division, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D is going to be in action as she goes one on one with KiLynn King, who is fresh from her defeat against Toni Storm.

FTR's Dax Harwood is going to be competing in singles action against one of his opponents at the upcoming All Out PPV, Jay Lethal, while Billy Gunn's family issues are set to continue when he goes up against his son Colten Gunn after he and his brother turned on the former D Generation X member last week. Finally, the last pre-announced segment will see the AEW World Trio's Championship Tournament continue as Death Triangle (AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fénix, and Penta Oscuro) battle Will Ospreay and the Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis).