Eddie Kingston Was Reportedly Suspended For Altercation With AEW Star

Eddie Kingston was reportedly suspended recently for getting into a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevera.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Kingston "was secretly suspended from AEW" a few weeks ago after a backstage incident involving Guevera. However, Kingston has already finished serving the suspension imposed upon him by AEW President Tony Khan.

Fightful Select later confirmed Meltzer's report, noting that the word backstage was that "Guevara made a comment about Kingston's physique," which prompted Kingston to take a swing at Guevera. "We've not confirmed that with anyone that witnessed it, and reached out to both parties," the report noted.

Fightful added that due to Kingston's absence from recent AEW tapings, at least one segment to build up to his once-planned All Out match against Guevera has been scrapped. It's unknown if the match will be finalized during next week's All Out go-home shows.

Kingston and Guevera have been feuding on AEW TV since the latter helped Chris Jericho defeat Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Match last month. Thereafter, on the August 3 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Kingston interrupted a Guevera/Tay Melo video package to challenge Guevera to a match at All Out. When Guvera accepted the challenge at the August 10 "AEW Rampage" tapings, Kingston appeared via video screen and said he was going on a vacation. This was followed by Ruby Soho & Ortiz challenging Guevera & Tay to a future match.

Interestingly, the segment where Guevara accepted Kingston's challenge never aired on the August 12 "AEW Rampage," and no reference to the match has been made since. One can assume this was due to Kingston serving his suspension.

Guevara & Melo will defend their AAA Mixed Tag Team titles against Ortiz and Soho this week on "AEW Rampage." If the Kingston vs. Guevera match is still planned for All Out, Kingston could potentially return soon. According to Fightful, it is unknown if the "situation has since been rectified, or the status of the match moving forward."