TNT Title Match Announced For 8/26 AEW Rampage

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow will defend his title against Ryan Nemeth on the 8/26 episode of "AEW Rampage."

The match was announced during the 8/24 "AEW Dynamite" as part of Wardlow's next "Open Challenge" for the title.

Shortly before the announcement, Jay Lethal revealed that he will be teaming up with Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) in a Trios Match against FTR & Wardlow at the All Out pay-per-view on September 4. It was previously believed that FTR & Wardlow will wrestle Lethal, Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt, with the challenge being issued on last week's show by Dutt.

The match against Nemeth will be Wardlow's third title defense since he captured the TNT Championship from Scorpio Sky on July 6. He previously retained against Orange Cassidy on July 13, and against Lethal at the "Battle of the Belts III" TV special on August 6.

Other matches announced for Friday's "AEW Rampage" include Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo vs. Ortiz & Ruby Soho in a mixed tag team bout, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dustin Rhodes for the ROH World Title, and House of Black vs. Dark Order in a World Trios Championship tourney match. AEW has also announced an interview segment featuring TBS Champion Jade Cargill. It is believed that the segment will set up Cargill vs. Athena for the TBS Title at the All Out pay-per-view.