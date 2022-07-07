There were belt shots, flailing American Top Team members, a powerbomb symphony, and ultimately confetti when Wardlow finally reached the mountaintop and defeated Scorpio Sky to win the AEW TNT Championship last night on “AEW Dynamite.” The victory represents the high point of Wardlow’s AEW career to this point, made sweeter that it took place in Rochester, New York, the home of the late former TNT Champion Brodie Lee.

Naturally, the cool and collected Wardlow kept it short and to the point when describing his victory late Wednesday evening, in a response to a tweet from the AEW on TNT Twitter account.

“Pure ecstasy,” Wardlow tweeted.

Those hoping for a longer message from the new TNT Champion need not fret, however, as Wardlow offered up a few more remarks on his victory Thursday afternoon.

“Last night was very special for many reasons,” Wardlow tweeted. “Simply, thank you.”

Wardlow’s quest to win the AEW TNT Championship had been four months in the making, following his victory in the Face of the Revolution ladder match at AEW Revolution. The victory earned him a title shot at Scorpio Sky a week and a half later — Sky would defeat Wardlow with help from Wardlow’s then-employer, MJF, kicking off a several-month feud in which Wardlow attempted to get out of his contract with MJF. He finally succeeded when he defeated his ex-boss at AEW Double or Nothing in dominant fashion to earn an official AEW roster spot.

After defeating MJF, Wardlow quickly disposed of lawyer “Smart” Mark Sterling and 20 security guards threatening to file a lawsuit against him. He then resumed his focus on Sky and the TNT Championship and even waited several weeks for his title shot while Sky recovered from a leg injury. As the result of last night’s match proves, the wait was worth it.

