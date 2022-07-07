Not only did Wardlow receive new theme music this evening, but Mr. Mayhem is also moving forward in the company with his first Championship Title. Wardlow managed to defeat Scorpio Sky in the opening contest of the show to become the brand new TNT Champion.

The match didn’t last too long, and despite a low blow by Sky, interference by Dan Lambert, and plenty of other heel tactics from the former TNT Champ, Wardlow emerged with the victory. This is the second time the two men have battled for the TNT Championship. In their first encounter, Wardlow’s arch-nemesis MJF interfered in the match and helped Sky pull out the victory. Since this was a street fight, there was no way for Sky to escape his fate and the powerbomb symphony.

Wardlow first made his presence known in AEW during the 2019 All Out pay-per-view when a video package aired teasing his debut. He appeared in person for the first time on the November 13, 2019, episode of “Dynamite” by attacking Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with MJF as his bodyguard. His first official match with AEW came on February 19, 2020, when he lost to Cody Rhodes in a steel cage match in the main event of AEW’s Atlanta, GA debut.

In recent months, Wardlow reached new heights of popularity by managing to defeat his former boss, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, at Double or Nothing on May 29. The two had a slow-burning feud that saw MJF humiliating his bodyguard on several occasions until Wardlow finally dissented and turned the tables on Friedman by assisting in his loss against CM Punk in a dog collar match at AEW Revolution. The two haven’t interacted since as MJF has been completely off AEW television since his passionate pipebomb promo on the June 1 AEW “Dynamite” .

