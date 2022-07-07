Tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite” kicked off in a big way with TNT Champion Scorpio Sky putting his title on the line against the rising powerhouse, Wardlow. After defeating his former client, MJF, at AEW Double or Nothing this past May, Wardlow has been on a tear, positioning himself for continued upward momentum on AEW television.

To reflect his rise to the top, AEW changed up a bit of Wardlow’s presentation this evening. “Mr. Mayhem” received a brand new entrance theme titled, “Symphony of War”. The song was written, performed, and engineered by Colin Young with the added contributions from mixer Bryan Batiste and co-producer, guitarist, and vocalist, Jordan Olds.

You can see the lyrics below:

“Undefeated, unbroken.

Dominance remains unspoken.

Enemies deconstructed.

Symphony of pure destruction.

This is war.

Found my purpose through suffering.

Now I will smash through everything.”

It was reported at the start of June that Wardlow was expected to have his new theme song debut imminently. The song was finished at the time, but it looks as though they waited until a big moment like tonight for to release the song.

This replaces the “This is War” theme he’s entered the arena to in recent years, as well as his temporary entrance of coming into the arena in silence while escorted by security. After he defeated MJF and was set free from his control at Double or Nothing, he was freed of the handcuffs and returned to his dominant ways.

.@RealWardlow is here at #AEWDynamite and READY for this STREET FIGHT for the TNT Title! We are LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/V0kpwNRNqq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022

