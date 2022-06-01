Following the biggest victory of his career this weekend at AEW “Double or Nothing”, Wardlow will apparently see a change to his entrance.

According to a new report from “Fightful“, Wardlow is expected to have a new theme song that will debut imminently in AEW. The music is finished and ready to be revealed, but there is yet to be an official date for its debut.

This will replace the “This is War” theme he’s entered the arena to in recent years, as well as his more updated entrance of coming into the arena in silence while escorted by security. Seeing as he defeated MJF and was set free from his control at “Double or Nothing”, it’s safe to say the handcuffs he was forced to wear will be a thing of the past.

Wardlow first made his presence known in All Elite Wrestling during the 2019 “All Out” pay-per-view when a video package aired teasing his debut. He appeared in person for the first time on the November 13, 2019, episode of “Dynamite” by attacking Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with MJF as his bodyguard. His first official match with AEW came on February 19, 2020, when he lost to Cody Rhodes in a steel cage match in the main event of AEW’s Atlanta, GA debut.

Later that year, Wardlow and MJF became members of the Inner Circle faction alongside Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hagar, Santana, and Ortiz. However, MJF and Wardlow’s dissension from the group would lead to the formation of their own faction, The Pinnacle, in March 2021. The two factions would feud in the wake of the split, culminating to a “Blood & Guts” match on May 5 and the second-ever Stadium Stampede match later that month.

His potential split from Maxwell Jacob Friedman first started gaining steam when Wardlow was eliminated by MJF during the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale on the December 8, 2021, episode of “Dynamite”. The tension would grow in the weeks that followed between Wardlow and the pair of MJF and Shawn Spears, finally reaching a boiling point when MJF slapped Wardlow on the March 2, 2022 “Dynamite”.

This led to the “Revolution” pay-per-view on March 6, where on the same night, Wardlow would win the “Face of the Revolution” ladder match and also assist CM Punk in defeating MJF in a dog collar match.

As noted, Wardlow is set to face JD Drake on tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite”. Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for full live coverage of the show!

