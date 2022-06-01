To the shock of, many, MJF will be gracing AEW with his presence this evening on “AEW Dynamite” after a weekend with so many twists and turns regarding his AEW future that M. Night Shyamalan could get lost in the plot. But what of the man who wiped MJF off the face of the earth with ten powerbombs at AEW Double or Nothing? Never fear, for you’ll see him tonight too.

In another Wednesday afternoon tweet, AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan unveiled the “AEW Dynamite” plans for Mr. Mayhem himself, Wardlow.

“Mr. Mayhem Wardlow returns to AEW Dynamite for our LA debut!” Khan tweeted. “In his first official match as a member of the AEW roster, Wardlow will fight another powerhouse with a high wrestling IQ in the form of JD Drake LIVE on Dynamite on TBS at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT tonight!”

Mr. Mayhem @RealWardlow returns to #AEWDynamite tonight for our LA debut!

In his first official match as a member of the @AEW roster Wardlow will fight another powerhouse with a high wrestling IQ in the form of @RealJDDrake LIVE on Dynamite on @TBSNetwork

@ 8pm ET/7pm CT

Tonight! pic.twitter.com/voqFy0wZTC — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 1, 2022

Some may be confused by how this could be Wardlow’s first official match in AEW, given that he has wrestled for the promotion for the last several years and has competed in over 60 AEW matches. This is because Wardlow’s first three years with AEW were all under the services of MJF, not AEW, at least in storyline, thus making tonight Wardlow’s official AEW debut. He will look to begin on a high note over the more than capable Drake.

It’s unknown if there will be any further action between Wardlow and his former employer MJF after the former wiped the latter off the face of the earth in the opening match of AEW Double or Nothing this past Sunday, earning his freedom in the process. Given all that has gone on, and may continue to go on, with MJF however, he perhaps has a bit more on his mind.

Wardlow and Drake join an “AEW Dynamite” lineup that is fittingly big for AEW’s debut at the Los Angeles Forum, as well as a show that should feature executives from Warner Brothers Discovery in attendance. Top stars such as AEW World Champion CM Punk, the AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, Jon Moxley, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, the Undisputed Elite, Darby Allin, and many more will be part of tonight’s show.

