Sometimes he’s John Morrison, other times he’s Johnny Superstar, and on the rarest occasion down in Mexico, you’ll see him as Johnny Caballero. Tonight, however, John Hennigan will once again be known as Johnny Elite.

As announced by AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan this afternoon on Twitter, Elite will be on tonight’s episode of “AEW Dynamite,” airing out of Los Angeles, California.

“After earning his first AEW win last weekend Johnny Elite returns to ‘AEW Dynamite tonight aiming to work his way to the top,” Khan tweeted. “For AEW’s LA debut, hometown hero Johnny has signed an open contract to fight anyone in AEW? Who will he face on Dynamite on TBS at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT tonight?”

This will be Elite’s third appearance in AEW. He debuted two weeks ago as the joker in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, losing to Samoa Joe in the quarterfinals. Elite would make another AEW appearance during Double or Nothing weekend, defeating Private Party’s Marq Quen on “AEW Dark” after Quen issued an open challenge to the AEW locker room. As far as we know, Elite has yet to sign a contract with AEW.

Speculation will now turn to who Elite’s mystery opponent could possibly be. With over 75 wrestlers on the AEW men’s roster tonight without a match, not to mention potential surprise appearances, there’s no telling just who the former Lucha Underground Champion might find himself up against.

Elite’s match joins a star studded “AEW Dynamite” which will also feature Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia, CM Punk and FTR vs. Max Caster and the Gunn Club, Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm, and a 10-man tag featuring the Undisputed Elite and New Japan star Hikuleo taking on Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy and Darby Allin. And of course, AEW fans will also hear from MJF.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]