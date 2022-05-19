The man of many names added a new one last night as Johnny Elite (John Morrison) made his debut on AEW Dynamite, taking on Samoa Joe in an Owen Hart Cup match. But don’t be expecting a “Johnny Elite is All Elite” graphic just yet. PWInsider reported earlier this morning that Johnny Elite hasn’t signed with AEW at this time, while also noting the door was open for future appearances.

In the same report, it also clarified a situation last night where the AEW on TNT Twitter account tagged Johnny Gargano last night as Johnny Elite made his entrance, confusing the two free agents. They noted that the account is run by AEW’s broadcast partner and not AEW itself, and thus the error cannot be attributed to the promotion.

With his appearance in AEW, Johnny Elite has now wrestled for every major US wrestling company in the last twenty years, having previously wrestled for WWE, Impact, Lucha Underground, and even Ring of Honor as part of the Jericho Rockin’ Rage at Sea back in 2018. His AEW debut saw him fall short to Samoa Joe, followed by both Elite and Joe being attacked by Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh after the match.

Since his release from WWE last year, Johnny Elite has been seen working the independent scene and Lucha Libre AAA, where he’s challenged for the AAA Mega Championship against Hijo del Vikingo and teamed with Impact’s Black Taurus under the names Johnny Superstar and Johnny Caballero. He is scheduled to take on former AEW star Joey Janela at GCW Downward Spiral on May 28 in Las Vegas, where he’ll wrestle under the name Johnny Game Changer.

