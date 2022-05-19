As we’ve noted, Johnny Elite (FKA John Morrison) made his AEW debut tonight as “The Joker” entrant in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinals against Samoa Joe.

Soon after his debut, the AEW on TV Twitter account accidently mentioned that another Johnny, Johnny Gargano, was Joe’s mystery opponent. As seen in the screengrab below, the handle also tagged Johnny Gargano in the post, before deleting it.

Gargano was among the rumored opponents to make his AEW debut this week. In a recent interview Your Story with Mike Wexler, the free agent wrestler said he was still weighing his options on his next destination.

“I mean all my options are open right now, I am very open about that,” Gargano said. “I don’t know what I want to do yet. It’s one of those things where I am kind of in a time period of my life where I am figuring that out. I am figuring out what my goal is, what lasting legacy I want to leave. I do have a lot of unfulfilled things in WWE that I still want to accomplish.

“So, there is WWE, there’s AEW, there’s New Japan, there’s doing a run on the indie scene. There’s a lot of things that I am kind of debating, working at right now. I don’t know when, and I don’t where I am going to return. But, I promise you when I do you all will know.”

Samoa Joe would eventually defeat Johnny Elite to qualify to the Final Four of the Owen Hart tourney. Joe will wrestle Kyle O’Reilly on next week’s Dynamite to determine Adam Cole’s opponent at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. For those who missed the show, Cole defeated Jeff Hardy this week to qualify for the final.

