The main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite was the first semifinal match in AEW’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament between Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole.

Before the action even got underway, Cole rushed Hardy from behind and took him down on the entrance ramp. This would set the stage for Cole to have a distinct advantage for the majority of the matchup.

The ending of the bout saw Adam Cole avoid a Swanton bomb and hit his final boom knee strike for the pinfall.

As noted earlier tonight, the other semifinal match is now set after Samoa Joe and Kyle O’Reilly won each of their respective quarterfinal matches. The two men will compete on next week’s AEW Dynamite to determine who will be the other finalist and face Adam Cole at Double Or Nothing.

On the women’s side of things, nearly all semifinalists have been determined: Britt Baker, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, and the winner of Red Velvet vs. Kris Statlander on Friday’s Rampage. The semifinal round will start with Baker and Storm going one-on-one.

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals will be held at AEW Double Or Nothing on May 29 in Las Vegas, and Dr. Martha Hart will be there live to present the Owen Cup trophy to the winners.

