After a weekend of unexpected absences from meet and greets, rumored plane flights, discontent, and one overwhelming loss, MJF will be where many fans hoped to see him tonight; on “AEW Dynamite”, live on TBS. Early Wednesday afternoon, AEW tweeted out a simple graphic stating that we would hear from the AEW star on tonight’s show.

The news comes as a stunning development both on and offscreen following this weekend, where MJF’s growing disenchantment with AEW sparked rumors of him missing Double or Nothing altogether. He’d ultimately appear on the show, losing to a dominant Wardlow in what appeared to be a write-off as he was stretchered to the back. Afterward, MJF reached out to Fightful to claim he arrived at the show just before it started, left right after his match, and would be going dark for the time being.

Despite that, MJF remained in Las Vegas following Double or Nothing, with reports that he and AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan would have a meeting to discuss their recent differences. Fans later spotted MJF at the LAX airport, indicating he had flown to LA for tonight’s “Dynamite” taping, which has obviously now been confirmed.

In addition to MJF’s segment and whatever it may entail, “Dynamite” will also feature AEW World Champion CM Punk in his first match since winning the World Title on Sunday, teaming with AAA/ROH Tag Team Champions FTR to take on Max Caster and The Gunn Club. Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia, Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho and Toni Storm, and a ten-man tag featuring Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy, and Darby Allin against The Undisputed Elite and New Japan’s Hikuleo will also take place.

