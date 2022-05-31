According to PWInsider.com, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has arrived in Los Angeles ahead of AEW’s live “Dynamite” tomorrow night at The Kia Forum arena. It’s unclear whether or not MJF will actually appear on the show, but he has been spotted at the LAX airport ahead of AEWs first show in LA.

This follows reports from the Wrestling Observer that MJF and AEW President Tony Khan are set to meet tomorrow following the fallout from the controversial situation at AEW Double or Nothing.

For those unaware, the issue started when MJF no-showed AEW Double or Nothing Fan Fest meeting and greet on Saturday, an event fans had already bought tickets for. After that situation, it was also reported that MJF had purchased a plane ticket to leave Las Vegas, where Double or Nothing was being held, just before his match with Wardlow.

After all the hoopla leading into the PPV, MJF did show up and convincingly lost to Wardlow. The AEW loudmouth was stretched out after taking several powerbombs from his former bodyguard. MJF reportedly showed up just before his match and then left the arena immediately afterward.

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Tony Khan to comment on the situation during the AEW Double or Nothing media scrums, however, the AEW President declined to make a statement. The issues regarding MJF have stemmed from the AEW star’s contract situation and how he is scheduled to become a free agent in 2024. He has stated numerous times, sometimes on AEW TV, that he’d sign wherever the money is, including WWE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit PWInsider.com with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]