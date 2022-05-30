Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s weekend couldn’t have been crazier. From no-showing AEW Fan Fest on Saturday and not responding to AEW management calls to reportedly booking a flight out of Las Vegas to then being rumored to no-show his Double or Nothing match. MJF’s crazy weekend came to an end with him attending the show, losing his match to Wardlow, and being stretchered out of the T-Mobile Arena.

During last night’s AEW Double or Nothing Post Media Scrum Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Tony Khan to comment on the situation between MJF and AEW this weekend.

“I’m not going to comment on that,” Khan said. “I’ve got a lot of stuff on the pay-per-view I can comment on but I’m not going to comment on that.”

As previously stated, the AEW star lost his match on tonight’s Double or Nothing in a very easy and convincing fashion to Wardlow, securing his former bodyguard a spot on the AEW roster.

As far as why MJF and Khan have had a heated relationship as of late, the AEW star has been very vocal about his contract situation and his aspirations to be paid more. He’s constantly talked about being a free agent in 2024, looking to chase the most money, and has teased numerous times that he’d go to WWE.

Since last night’s scrums, it has been reported that AEW is expected to take MJF off the road, at least for the time being.

