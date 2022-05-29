An official date was confirmed for when AEW star MJF’s contract ends.

Fightful has revealed that the expiration date of MJF’s contract is January 1, 2024.

MJF originally signed with AEW in 2019 and had signed an extension that increased his salary.

As of late, MJF has been feeling like he’s drastically outperformed the contract extension with the salary increase and had expressed his frustration with his AEW contract. In April, he and Tony Khan had a heated discussion over his contract demands and his comments about going to WWE if the pay was better.

It was also noted in Fightful’s report that MJF has been advertised for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing against Wardlow.

