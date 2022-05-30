MJF is reportedly set to be taken off the road by AEW after the aftermath of his no-show at the fan fest during AEW’s Double Or Nothing weekend.

According to PWInsider, the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner will not be on the road for at least the next couple of television tapings, but this could potentially be longer. That means that fans shouldn’t expect to see MJF on either “AEW Dynamite” or “AEW Rampage” in the immediate future.

MJF has been the talking point of the wrestling world this past weekend after he no-showed his scheduled AEW fan fest appearance, opting to just not appear or answer his phone about the situation. There had been speculation about whether or not he would even show up to AEW Double Or Nothing last night, as there had been a report that a flight was originally booked out of Las Vegas for him.

Ultimately, MJF did not board that plane and he ended up competing in the opening match against his rival Wardlow in what was essentially a squash match to put over his former bodyguard. Wardlow defeated MJF after 10 Powerbombs, which is the most he has ever hit during a match.

Wardlow was able to escape his contract with MJF via the victory, and he was officially signed by the company and made, ‘All Elite’ immediately after the match. It remains to be seen what is next for both men, but it appears that MJF is not going to be used for a brief period while this situation is resolved.

During the post-AEW Double Or Nothing media scrum, AEW’s President Tony Khan was asked about the situation surrounding MJF, but he opted not to comment on it at this time. MJF has also not made a public comment on social media about the reports during this weekend.

