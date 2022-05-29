The situation surrounding MJF not showing up at AEW Fan Fest yesterday continues to evolve.

As noted earlier, despite being scheduled for meet & greets at AEW Fan Fest yesterday, MJF didn’t show up to the event and couldn’t be contacted by AEW management. During that time, MJF was spotted playing the slots at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino instead of arriving at his scheduled appearance.

It was later revealed that MJF had booked a late, red-eye flight out of Las Vegas. But according to the latest update from PWInsider, MJF currently remains in Las Vegas and didn’t fly back to “the East Coast” overnight.

They also emphasize that this is by no means some kind of work or storyline the company is trying to promote.

Reports yesterday indicate that All Elite Wrestling is “very unhappy” about this situation and communication between both parties has fallen apart. MJF has appeared in several interviews over the past six months where he’s emphasized that he wants a bigger payday from his contract. He’s often vowed that if Tony Khan doesn’t give him what he deserves in a deal, he’ll go sign with WWE and Vince McMahon.

MJF is scheduled to face Wardlow at tonight’s AEW “Double or Nothing” Pay-Per-View with the stipulation being that if MJF wins, Wardlow can never sign with AEW. If Wardlow wins, he is free from his contract with MJF and can sign with the company.

Stay tuned for more updates.

