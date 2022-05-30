MJF did make an appearance tonight during the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.
As noted, MJF vs. Wardlow was confirmed last minute to open the pay-per-view. It was unclear if the match would even be happening, due to Saturday’s no show from MJF for the meet & greet at AEW FanFest.
When MJF walked out to the ring, he was greeted with boos, “You f----d up” chants, “he showed up” chants, and more. Before the match started, MJF joked about the news of him booking a flight out of Vegas by mimicking an airplane.
MJF did end up losing the match, which means that Wardlow is officially All Elite.
After the match, MJF was placed onto a stretcher and taken to the back.
You can follow our live ongoing coverage of AEW Double Or Nothing here.
.@The_MJF makes his entrance here at #AEWDoN! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/Z7BNl7CxMU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@The_MJF counters @RealWardlow‘s powerbomb attempt! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/WW6lV2iEE4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@RealWardlow says Not Yet! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/ZZsHB08cDd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
It’s official! @RealWardlow is All Elite!#AEWDoN #AEWDoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/ltPPUjTCSE
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 30, 2022
