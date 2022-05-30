MJF did make an appearance tonight during the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

As noted, MJF vs. Wardlow was confirmed last minute to open the pay-per-view. It was unclear if the match would even be happening, due to Saturday’s no show from MJF for the meet & greet at AEW FanFest.

When MJF walked out to the ring, he was greeted with boos, “You f----d up” chants, “he showed up” chants, and more. Before the match started, MJF joked about the news of him booking a flight out of Vegas by mimicking an airplane.

MJF did end up losing the match, which means that Wardlow is officially All Elite.

After the match, MJF was placed onto a stretcher and taken to the back.

You can follow our live ongoing coverage of AEW Double Or Nothing here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

