There has been a major update for MJF vs. Wardlow at tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

According to Dave Meltzer, Wardlow vs. MJF is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, so it will be the first match.

As noted, it was unclear if MJF was going to be at tonight’s pay-per-view, due to yesterday’s no show at a meet and greet for AEW Double Or Nothing Fan Fest.

Meltzer also announced that the second match is The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated revealed that the third match is Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay for the AEW TBS Championship, and the Anarchy in the Arena match is two before the main event of Adam Page vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship.

You can follow our live coverage of AEW Double Or Nothing here.

