Despite AEW putting on one of their four pay-per-views last night, the biggest story coming out of the weekend is what happened behind the scenes leading up to the show.

Up until right before MJF was scheduled to appear in his match against Wardlow last night, there was finally confirmation that he would be showing up to compete. This was after a long recorded saga of MJF skipping out on his scheduled meet & greets Saturday, booking a flight to potentially leave Las Vegas overnight, and then, when he decided to stay in town, arrive at the arena “at the last minute” for his bout.

Another update has emerged from PWInsider that lays out what exactly happened when MJF arrived at the arena last night. According to the report, Maxwell Jacob Friedman arrived at the arena while the “Buy-In” pre-show was still airing, and then was immediately “sequestered into a room”. This happened so swiftly and quietly that the majority of the roster apparently wasn’t sure Friedman had showed up. Even when his music hit, MJF wasn’t waiting in Gorilla position.

This last-minute appearance led “some who knew he was there [to be] worried for a second that he had walked [out]”. As soon as Wardlow picked up his victory and MJF was stretchered to the back, Friedman got up and did not remain at the venue for the remainder of the card. The report notes that he was seen exiting the arena with recently signed AEW Producer Pat Buck.

As the report from “Fightful” mentioned this afternoon, MJF and AEW management both remain in Las Vegas at this time and there were plans to hold a meeting between both parties. Word is that some talents backstage are legitimately upset about the situation. Though there was an agreement to make it through AEW “Double or Nothing” last night, “nothing has been resolved regarding the core issues between the two sides.”

When asked about what went down this weekend with MJF at the post-Double or Nothing media scrums, AEW President and Founder Tony Khan declined to comment on the situation at this time.

AEW talent and management are scheduled to fly out to Los Angeles tomorrow to prepare for Wednesday’s AEW “Dynamite” debut at The Forum.

