AEW Double or Nothing weekend may be over, but the mystery behind the ongoing situation between AEW and MJF continues to grow. Now on this late Monday afternoon, another twist to the tale has emerged.

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed that MJF has not only remained in Las Vegas following the PPV but that a sit-down meeting between the disgruntled AEW star and AEW owner Tony Khan was scheduled to take place. No timetable was given for the meeting.

To add to the confusion, Fightful also noted they couldn’t determine at this time whether this ongoing saga was still legitimate or if had evolved into an elaborate work after AEW sources provided no follow-up when Fightful posed the question. Regardless of whether MJF’s friction with AEW remains real or not, the report did confirm that the issues between the two sides started as legitimate.

MJF’s wild ride began on Saturday after it emerged that the AEW star had missed a scheduled Meet and Greet at the AEW FanFest. Fightful would report later that day that a plane ticket had been bought for MJF for a flight out of Vegas that night. To date, Fightful has been unable to confirm whether it was AEW or MJF himself who booked said flight.

Ultimately MJF would remain in town and his scheduled Double or Nothing match with Wardlow took place without incident, with Wardlow defeating him after ten powerbombs. MJF was stretchered out of the arena after the match, which some saw as MJF being written off.

After the show, MJF reached out to Fightful, claiming he arrived in the building shortly before his match, left immediately after, and was going “dark” for the time being. Meanwhile, Khan declined to comment on the situation in the post-Double or Nothing media scrum when pressed by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman.

The new Fightful report also confirms the source of tension between AEW and their top star stems from an argument between MJF and Khan a few months back over several topics, including MJF’s current AEW deal. They noted that since then, Khan has told other AEW talent he’d be willing to pay MJF “like a top talent”, although this has seemingly done little to quell MJF’s disenchantment.

Fightful also stated that AEW had made overtures to MJF about contract offers that were then blown off and that the AEW star expected the situation to “come to a head” during the PPV week. It has been confirmed that MJF’s contract, as of now, is scheduled to expire on January 1, 2024.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]