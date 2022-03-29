As noted, AEW President Tony Khan reportedly had “a heated discussion” with MJF over the weekend.

According to Fightful Select, Khan took issue with MJF openly discussing his AEW contract status and interest from WWE, on the Ariel Helwani Show, without notifying AEW’s PR team.

MJF’s comments led to a conversation between himself and Khan over the weekend, which reportedly left both men frustrated. It was noted that MJF’s contract status has also caused the young AEW star to be frustrated as of late.

AEW sources said they did not think there would have been an issue with the subject matter of the interview, if it were set up with AEW’s PR team first.

In an update from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, the issues that arose between Khan and MJF “are now said to be settled.”

Meltzer noted that although the story is true, “there was no fight” or physical altercation between MJF and Khan.

During the interview, MJF confirmed that his AEW contract expires on January 1, 2024, and admitted that he’s not afraid to “stir the pot” until then.

“So when you’re as talented, as over, and as much of a draw as me, if I want to I can bite off Tony Khan’s fingers. He knows where his bread is buttered,” MJF said. “And if that offends somebody in the locker room, which I know it does, oh well, cry about it. Get more over than me. Oh wait, that’s right, you can’t. Because I’m literally the best talker in the business, and one of the best wrestlers in the history of the business bell to bell.”

MJF emphasized that he’d end up “wherever the money is” after his AEW contract expires in 2024.

