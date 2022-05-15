MJF and AEW aren’t close to coming to terms on a new deal.

In an update provided by Fightful Select, All Elite Wrestling and MJF haven’t had formal talks on a potential new deal for the Long Island native.

Per Fightful, MJF and AEW haven’t had any ‘outright negotiations’ and the outspoken star has reportedly not addressed any overtures from the company when trying to begin negotiations. It’s worth noting that AEW President Tony Khan ‘would be willing to pay’ him comparable to other top stars. AEW has reworked other deals in the past, however those involved adding time on the contract. It was noted that MJF isn’t looking to increase the figure on his current deal without an extension.

It was reported last week, that MJF had begun to be frustrated with Khan and the company and was ‘leaning toward’ not re-signing with All Elite Wrestling when his deal expires in 2024. He reportedly has already garnered interest from WWE.

MJF is set to take on Wardlow at AEW’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29. If MJF wins, Wardlow can ‘never sign a contract’ with All Elite Wrestling and if Wardlow wins, MJF must release Wardlow from his contract. However, Wardlow must complete the following stipulations for the match to take place. MJF will deliver ten shots directly to Wardlow’s back with a belt. Next, Wardlow will face Shawn Spears in a steel cage match, in which MJF will be the special guest referee.

Wrestling Inc. will provide any and all updates to MJF’s contract status as they become available.

