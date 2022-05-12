Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured a segment where MJF and Wardlow came face to face in the ring, though MJF had a security team, Shawn Spears, and put Wardlow in handcuffs to ensure his safety.

MJF then revealed what stipulations he has put in the contract for a singles match between the two men at Double Or Nothing. Wardlow has several trials he will have to get through in the coming weeks to even get his hands on MJF at the next AEW pay-per-view.

Firstly, Shawn Spears will deliver ten chair shots directly to Wardlow’s back. If he survives the pain of that encounter, Wardlow and Shawn Spears will then compete against one another in a steel cage match, a style of match that Wardlow has never won. To make things more difficult, the special guest referee in the steel cage match will be MJF.

If he is able to get through the tasks in the way, Wardlow will go one-on-one against MJF at Double Or Nothing later this month and will be released from his MJF contract if he wins. But it was then revealed that if Wardlow isn’t victorious at Double Or Nothing on May 29, he will be banned from ever signing an AEW contract.

The entire segment began with a spoof of Dark Side of the Ring that had Chris Jericho’s voiceover hyping up Maxwell’s return to Long Island. MJF also delivered some expected cheeky lines throughout his promo, referencing former AEW star now signed with WWE, Cody Rhodes. MJF called him the “The American Rollercoaster” and his best friend.

When the crowd reacted to his Rhodes reference, he said, “Oh, you guys don’t want to talk about 2024? Neither does the guy in the back.” This was in reference to the well-documented interviews where MJF has said that whoever shells out the most money when his contract is up will get him to sign.

“And if Vincent Kennedy McMahon is willing to shell out more money than my good friend Tony Khan, then yes, I would go to WWE,” MJF said at the For The Love Of Wrestling convention late last month in Liverpool, England.

What is this, a propaganda video by @the_MJF against @realwardlow?!

