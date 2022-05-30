MJF reportedly has a lot to think about in regards to his future following a controversial weekend after he no-showed the AEW fan fest on Saturday.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com claimed that MJF told them that he had showed up shortly before his AEW Double Or Nothing match against Wardlow, and then left immediately after. This is something that has since been verified by PWInsider, but it is not clear whether or not that decision was approved by anybody at AEW.

MJF also told Sean that he has a lot to think about, and right now his future is unknown in regards to what decision he will make. But, it has been reported that AEW is going to take him off the road for at least the next couple of TV tapings, yet that could end up being a longer run of absence.

This situation began on Saturday when MJF was originally scheduled to be part of the fan fest, allowing fans to meet him, but he didn’t turn up. The company wasn’t aware of his decision, which meant that people were left waiting and expecting to see him, and MJF didn’t answer the phone to address the situation.

It had been reported that a flight was booked for him (although it’s not known who booked it), to leave Las Vegas following that situation. He didn’t end up getting on the aircraft though, as MJF turned up to compete in the opening match at AEW Double Or Nothing in order to continue his storyline with Wardlow.

MJF was defeated in that encounter following a huge Powerbomb Symphony which saw Wardlow hit his finisher 10 times, ultimately leading to MJF being taken to the back via a stretcher. Meanwhile, Wardlow is now freed of his contract from MJF, and he was officially signed to an AEW deal.

Over recent months MJF has made many comments alluding to the fact he is unhappy at AEW, hinting that he would look to join WWE when his contract ends in 2024.

MJF claimed to us that he showed up shortly before his match, left right after, and has a lot to think about. I haven't been able to verify this with other people at the show, or if this was planned/approved/suggested by AEW. Our full post show: https://t.co/0gwx6oaSep — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 30, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]