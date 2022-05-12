On this week’s AEW Dynamite, MJF made a reference to Cody Rhodes while announcing the conditions for his match against Wardlow at the upcoming Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

“Now let’s talk conditions,” MJF told Wardlow. “Karma is coming your way when it comes these conditions, for everything you did back in the day to my best friend The American RollerCodester, Cody Rhodes.”

MJF then referenced his free agency in 2024, hinting a possible move to WWE when his AEW contract expires.

“Guys, you don’t want me to talk about 2024? That’s funny, neither does the guy [Tony Khan] in the back,” MJF added. “Don’t worry about it!”

Rhodes defeated Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match on the February 19, 2020 episode of Dynamite. That match was also Wardlow’s in-ring debut in AEW.

Back in 2019, Rhodes revealed that MJF was his “hand selected project since before ALL IN” and later became one his closest friends. Rhodes also mentioned that he introduced the young wrestler to AEW President Tony Khan, which led to MJF signing with upstart promotion.

Earlier this year, The Salt of the Earth hinted at a possible future match with Cody Rhodes in WWE.

“I wish him the best of luck [in WWE], I really do,” MJF said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “I hope he finds happiness and I hope he makes a boatload of money, you know. Have we had our issues in the past? Absolutely. Do I love him as a human being? Maybe not, but I respect him as a businessman. Look, this is the same guy who, you know, I whipped several times as I watched his wife cry and weep.

“I’m not saying we’re buddies. I’m not saying I like the guy. But what I am saying is that I respect what he’s doing as a businessman, and quite frankly, by 2024, if people have an issue with me leaving to go and make real money, then me and him are going to be fighting on the exact same island.”

For those who missed the MJF – Wardlow contract signing segment, you can click here for a complete recap.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]